Fencing for Hodges Park and sewer plant discussed; Bradford police officer resigns

By John A. Ballentine

An issue of excessive trash blowing into neighbors’ yards at Elsie Hodges Park was discussed for the second month in a row. Also, trash being dumped at the sewer plant has been equally concerning for the Bradford village board of trustees.



During the monthly meeting, fencing prices obtained by Maintenance Supervisor James Chadwick made the board seek an alternative solution. Those prices for chain link fencing were approximately $12,000 and also $17,000.



The board is now seeking bids on security cameras as an alternative to the fencing. Both the park and sewer plant are experiencing high volumes of trash at these two locations.



Officer Todd Marquis has resigned from the Bradford Police Department and has taken a position in law enforcement for Peru, Illinois. Marquis was the K-9 officer for Bradford. He also has been employed by Wyanet and Sheffield as a police officer.



An old police squad car will be advertised for scrap in a bidding process. The car has reached the end of its’ service life and will be sold. The bids will be for scrapping of the vehicle, only.



The board approved unanimously the audit of the village finances. The board of trustees also held a 10-minute Executive closed Session to discuss a “pool fill ordinance.” No discussion of this subject occurred when the board reconvened in open meeting.



Maintenance Supervisor James Chadwick also thanked the board for purchasing a “new” used maintenance truck for the maintenance department. The old truck was not worth repairing and therefore taken out of service.



Next month’s village board meeting is at 7 p.m. on October 9 at the village hall building.