Kickapoo Sausage Dinner is here again

This year is the 67th Anniversary of St. Mary’s of Kickapoo Famous Sausage Dinner. The famous Kickapoo sausage, real mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, applesauce, coffee, or milk, all served family style, plus pie for dessert is an exceptional meal. It has to be very good for that menu to last for 67 years!



The dinner will be Sunday, October 1, at Expo Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Rd in Peoria from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is $13 for adults, $5 for children 5-12 and children 4 and under are free! An alternate Hot Dog plate is also available along with Carry-out meals.



Country Store, Crafts, Cash Raffle, and also raffles on Quilts, TV/Electronics and a Red-Headed Woodpecker woodcarving are items to also appreciate.



Come join us for a great deal on a great meal.