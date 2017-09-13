Mental Health Walk coming in October

The Henry County Mental Health Alliance is pleased to announce plans for the third annual Mental Health Walk. The Walk will take place Sunday, October 8, at Windmont Park in Kewanee with on-site registration at noon. The program will begin at 1 p.m.



According to Beth Smith of OSF Healthcare, “The goal of the Walk is to raise awareness of the many mental health issues we are dealing with in our community. Last year’s Walk drew 335 participants and we expect even more walkers this year!”





The Alliance will welcome a special guest to the event. Tanya Crevier, professional basketball handler, will lead the Walk and speak at the conclusion. Tanya will spend the following week speaking at several area schools as well as the prison.





A variety of activities are planned. There will be a free hot dog lunch, face painting, a silent auction, children’s games, and music.



On-line registration is available at getmeregistered.com/LetsTalkMentalHealthWalk. Registration the day of the event is welcome.



A “Walk the Talk” T-shirt is available for $20 with pre-registration. There is a $10 discount for U.S. Military Veterans and full-time junior high/high school and college students.



According to Gail Ripka, Alliance volunteer, “Each year the Walk brings greater attention to the mental health issues in our community. This attention brings hope to individuals and families who are dealing with mental illness.



Anyone wishing to sponsor the Walk or make a donation may contact Beth Smith at [email protected] or 309-344-3161, extension 5739.