The Household Goods Auction

“Auctions are a disease; you never get over it”



By Jim Nowlan

I had never been to a household goods auction. So, now that we have the new Orwig Auction and Event Center just east of Toulon, I decided to take one in recently.



The Orwigs have put up a gleaming white hoop building for their operation. From the outside, it’s a middling size structure, one would say. Yet go inside, and it’s huge! The Orwigs recently hosted 300 for a wedding dinner. That’s big.







And it’s perfect for auctions as well. The day I visited, Joe and Karin Orwig were busy as cranberry merchants at holiday time. Joe was moving with deliberate speed down one aisle after another, selling one item after another in a few seconds each, though taking time if he had several buyers vying. A gaggle of maybe 20-30 bidders shuffled along with him.



Other buyers, not interested in the appliances Joe was hawking at the moment, moseyed around the building, picking over boxes of who knows what—though the buyers knew what!



Karin was right behind Joe, taking down the bidding # and sale price of one item after another. That is, when Karin wasn’t back in the kitchen checking on the barbecue sandwich makings, or at the registration table, or any place that needed her.



I saw friends Charlie Snyder and Pee Wee Duncan (“He’s always at these auctions,” said a passerby), so I peppered them with questions.



“Lots of these people are here all the time,” said Charlie, whom I recently helped straighten out a fishing license problem. (I haven’t been in the legislature for almost half a century, yet people still look me up to see if I can help straighten out this or that, which I’m glad to try to do.)



“They’re looking for good deals,” Charlie went on. “Some things go high, some go low. Depends on how bad someone wants something.”



“I got a riding mower for $135,” said Charlie, with a note of pride. “All it needed was a belt on the deck.”



Charlie said “collectibles” like baseball cards, coins and guns were big sellers.



A lady heard us chatting, and came over.



“It is like a disease,” she said, meaning going to auctions. “But you never get over it.”



The 100 or so who came and went at this auction ranged from a couple of folks who looked a little down-and-out to a couple of prominent farm families. The latter were there, one told me, to pick up good deals on appliances and furniture to help their college kids or just-marrieds fill out apartments.



This particular auction had hundreds of items for sale, from jewelry to old crocks (they go really well, I was told) to appliances to boxes of tools. The tools, in boxed lots, were being sold outside at a “second ring.”



The tools went for as little as a couple bucks per box. Inside, Joe was selling refrigerators and dryers for $80-100.



“There is everything here from gems to junk,” a bidder told me, not looking my way but instead intently at what Joe was holding up in his hand, “but your junk may be my treasure.”



I sidled over to old friend Pee Wee (born Meredith; maybe Pee Wee is better).





“Last year at an auction,” Pee Wee observed, “I bought a snow plow blade for a truck for $950 and a boat for $1,050. I sold the snow plow not long after for $2,500, so the way I see it, I got the boat for free and had $500 left over.”



That’s what it’s all about for many bidders. They hope to turn a buck.



Pee Wee can also make some foolish, impulse buys. He pointed out a long, chocolate brown sectional sofa along a wall. I had sat on it to chat with Charlie Snyder. Really ugly.



“I bought that for two-fifty ($2.50),” Pee Wee said. “I have no idea what in Hell I’m going to do with it. Just couldn’t let it go.”



(An aside about Pee Wee. Now about 80, Pee Wee is still fit. As a young man, never a really big guy, Pee Wee was nevertheless noted far and wide for having muscles of coiled steel. He was reportedly great in a bar-room fight. Back in his day, Toulon teens, headed up Kewanee to cruise, would often seek Pee Wee out to join them, if they thought they might run into a fight.)



As I moved around the auction, I came upon old friend Mary Rhoades, who was selling sandwiches and soft drinks at the lunch counter.



Always very pleasant, Mary is among the 10 or so people it takes, if I counted right, to put on an auction like this one. Mary said this one was smaller than many and would run from five to maybe seven or eight o’clock.



Joe and Karin provide a service to all. They help folks downsize and realize a few (or more) bucks, and they provide a market for buyers.



In addition to buying, there was much socializing going on among folks who saw one another frequently at auctions.



And readers can keep up with the latest auctions via our Prairie Shopper, a popular marketing outlet for sales and auctions.



And you may just find something that Antiques Road Show will tell you is worth $20,000!