



Kewanee – David Lee (Raschke) McCullough, 81, of Kewanee, Illinois, and formerly of Bradford, Illinois, died at 10:13 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2017 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.



David was born on September 16, 1935 in Greenup, Illinois, the son of Ogden and Lorene (Brewer) Raschke. He married Marilyn Enos on September 21, 1963 at the Lutheran Church in Kewanee, Illinois. She survives.





Also surviving are five children: Rick (Gina) Barto, of Lombardville, Illinois, Michael (Rhonda) Barto, of Bradford, Illinois, Randall (Sharon) McCullough, of Fishers, Indiana, Dianne (Dennie) Packee, of Kewanee, Illinois, and Lorraine McCullough, of Kewanee, Illinois; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Howard (Glenda) Raschke and Larry (Charlotte) McCullough, and lifelong friends, Richard and Emily Amstutz.





He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Judy.





A celebration of life was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Bradford, Illinois. Pastor Dan Craig officiated. Inurnment was in Osceola Grove Cemetery, rural Bradford, Illinois.



David was a member of the Bradford Class of 1954. He attended Bradley University and was a graduate of Moberly College in Moberly, Missouri. Dave “Moose” Raschke was well known as a star athlete in football, basketball, and track at Bradford High School. He held a record in shotput for about 30 years.



He was the Allstate Insurance agent in Pontiac, Illinois, for 32 years, keeping everyone in “good hands with Allstate.”



He was a boy scout leader in Walnut, Illinois. He was a member of the Elks Club in Pontiac, Illinois and he coached girls softball in Pontiac. He loved golfing, fishing, card playing and games, always keeping score and winning.





In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association funding both ALS and CMT research.

Grant-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.