Nina and Pinta replica ships to dock in Peoria

ARRIVAL TIME OF COLUMBUS SHIPS PINTA AND NINA IN PEORIA!

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH AT 6:00 P.M.

5:00 P.M. ENTERING PEORIA LAKE

Peoria, IL. – – On Thursday, September 14th at 6:00 p.m . after entering Peoria Lake at 5:00 p.m., the ‘Pinta’ and the ‘Nina’, replicas of Columbus’ ships, will arrive in Peoria. The ships will be docked at 110 Southwest Water Street, until their departure early Monday morning September 25th.

Please call the ships’ cell phone, 787-672-2152, for location of the ships as they travel on Illinois River for photo opportunities or if you plan to see the ships arrive.

The ships open to the general public Friday, September 15th. The Nina was built by hand and without the use of power tools and is considered to be the most historically correct Columbus Replica ever built. The ‘Pinta’ was recently built in Brazil and is a larger version of the archetypal caravel. Historians consider the caravel the Space Shuttle of the fifteenth century.

While in port, the general public is invited to visit the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour. Admission charges are $8.00 for adults, $7.00 for seniors and $6.00 for students 5 – 16. Children 4 and under are Free. The ships are open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. No reservations necessary.

Teachers or organizations wishing to schedule a 30 minute guided tour with a crew member should call 787 672 2152 or visit our website www.ninapinta.org, click on ‘Take a Tour’ and fill out online form. Minimum of 15. $5.00 per person. No Maximum. Email [email protected]