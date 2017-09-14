Courthouse News for 9-14-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies



8-31-17 – Kent D. Plotner – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

8-31-17 – Sarah M. Stockton – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

9-3-17 – James D. Stutler – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-2-17 – Anna R. Ames – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

9-5-17 – Virginia E. Pratt – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-5-17 – Lynn K. Decker – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

9-7-17 – Stephanie D. Hallicoat – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-7-17 – Jordan A. Hart – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-10-17 – Joseph M. Slover – Driving on a revoked license.

9-9-17 – Sonia Bermudez – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-9-17 – Steven W. Hollis – Driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

9-9-17 – Steven W. Hollis – Operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

9-9-17 – Steven W. Hollis – DUI/Alcohol – DUI/BAC/0.08.

9-6-17 – Jace Michael Alldredge – Criminal damage to property.

8-8-17 – Deanna Baker – nuisance.

8-3-17 – Thomas Null – nuisance.



Incidents



9-5-17 – Robert F. Barnes, 31, of LaFayette, was arrested on a Warren County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge for obstructing an officer. He was taken to the Stark County Jail. The following day he posted the $300 cash bond and was released with a court date to appear.

9-9-17 – Steven W. Hollis, 44 of Kewanee, was arrested for driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content over .08, driving without insurance, and speeding 86 mph in a 55 mph zone. He posted $100 cash bond and was released with a court date to appear.



Accidents



9-1-17 – A single vehicle accident occurred on the North Valley Blacktop approximately a mile west of 1300 E. The driver involved was Tim Hardy, 29, of Wyoming, who reported that he was run off the road by an oncoming vehicle and ran his SUV into the ditch. No injuries were reported.



Dissolution of Marriage



9-8-17 – Natasha L. McGillivray, Bradford and Andrew R. McGillivray, Monroe, Oregon.

9-8-17 – Sherri R. Code, Bradford and Brian R. Code, Camp Grove.



Marriage License



9-7-17 – Kathryn Owen McKinley, N. Aurora and Kyra Lysette Trainor, N. Aurora.



Property Transfer



9-5-17 – Toulon Cold Storage, LLC to Sornberger Investment Group, LLC; PT SE ¼ 19-13-6 Limited Liability Company Warranty Deed.

9-5-17 – Jonathan M. Groesbeck, Trustee, Judith D. Groesbeck, Trustee, David J. Kehe, Trustee, Peggy D. Kehe, Trustee to Chad R. Horsley; Pt NW ¼ 2-13-5.

9-5-17 – Marlene J. Rouse, Dec’d by Ind Rep to Cindy Ehnle; Lot 25 Assr’s Sub NE ¼ 26-14-7.

9-5-17 – E.C. Harms Metal Fabricators, Inc. to Dennis A. Streitmatter (undiv 65%), Ronald W. Streitmatter (Undiv 35%); PTS NW ¼ 36-12-7 plus easement.

9-6-17 – Fannie Mae etc. to Richard Collins; Toulon, B.D. Sweet’s Resub of Lot 16 Assr’s Sub SE ¼ 24-13-5.

9-8-17 – Vickie A. McMillen Field to Vickie A. McMillen Field, Trustee; Undiv 16.67% Int E ½ NW ¼ & PTS SW ¼ 33-13-6; Undiv 1/3 Int. PTS SW ¼ & PTS SE ¼ 27-13-6; Undiv 1/3 Int W ½ NW ¼ 27-13-6; Toulon, Hend & Whit Add’n, Blk 6, Lot 4.

9-8-17 – Brooke A. Bomleny, Mark D. Bomleny to Andrew Scott, Robin M. Scott; PT SW ¼ 7-14-7.

9-8-17 – Brian R. Code to Sherri L. Code; PT SE ¼ 24-14-7.