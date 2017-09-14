Strong performance by Stark County Cross County









The Stark County boys and girls cross country runners competed September 9th at Detwieler Park, Peoria, Illinois, in the First to the Finish Invitational.



The race had the largest field of runners this year with the girls competing against 461 runners from 69 schools and the boys competing against 590 runners from 73 schools.



Dawson Dyken was the first Rebels finisher in the boys race followed by Riley Down, Trevor Shimmin and Caden Daum. Dyken, Down and Daum all posted their fastest times of the year.



For the girls, Olivia Frail (13th) and Brooke Rennick (25th) medaled for finishing in the top 50, followed by Alli Dennison, Josie Price, Trinity Shimmin, Lena Becker, Sarah Fairfield and Miranda Bessler. Every one of the Lady Rebels ran their fastest time of the year, pushing the team to an impressive 18th place finish in an extremely fast field of teams.



SCXC will compete Thursday in Princeville and Saturday in Walnut for the Bureau Valley Invitational.