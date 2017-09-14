Titans ‘dominate’ struggling Rebels





By Jason Musselman

The Stark County Rebels football team struggled to put together a scoring drive until late in the game Friday night against Annawan-Wethersfield.



A-W showed just a hint of weakness on the second play of the game when they fumbled the ball at their own 39 and Hunter Kiesewetter recovered for Stark County.



The Rebels’ first two drives then ended after three plays with punts while the Titans scored on their next two drives, 14-0.



Collectively the Rebels posted 140 rushing yards, seven more than A-W, but the passing yards is where the Titans excelled. There the numbers were much more lopsided, 240-34. The Rebels were 6/15 passing while the Titans were 8/14, three of which were touchdowns.



“Complete domination from the very start,” said head coach Jade Noard after the game. “We didn’t do anything to them, they decided what was going to happen in this game.”



The Rebels used a combination of offensive looks to jump start the offense. Quarterback Cade Tuthill would take some snaps, then a direct snap to running back Kiesewetter, and Payton Browning played QB as well. The three of them accounted for 138 of the 140 rushing yards.



“We knew they were fast, we thought we’d be bigger than them, but they dominated us up front even with our size advantage,” said Noard of the offense.



A-W scored again early in the second quarter on a 62 yard run around the left side, 20-0 after a blocked extra point kick. Later in the same quarter, the Titans completed a 68 yard pass for a touchdown, 26-0 after a failed two point conversion attempt.

Fast forwarding to the third quarter, a 51 yard A-W pass opened the score up to 32-0.



Midway through the final quarter the Rebels put together their strongest effort of the night, albeit against some replacements for the Titans. With Browning at QB the Rebels consistently made small gains and placed the ball in the endzone from eight yards out, 32-8 with the two point conversion also from Browning.



The score prevented the Rebels being shutout, which hasn’t happened since 2011.



“We have to decide where we want to go with this,” said Noard. “We’ve got some injury trouble and we’re not real deep. We don’t have a whole lot of time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to go on the road to a place that’s usually pretty tough to play.”

The Rebels are in Aledo this Friday to face Mercer County, who defeated Mid-County this week, 27-20.



