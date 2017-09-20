Wyoming Council thinks Brats Festival a great idea

By Doug Hampton

[email protected]



The Wyoming City Council approved moving two Certificates of Deposits during their September meeting. The two CD’s were coming to maturity at the State Bank of Speer. The city treasurer checked current CD rates with local banks and presented the information to the council. After review, the council voted to move the CD in the amount of $37,014.51 to Better Banks at a rate of 1.20% for 24 months and the other in the amount of $265,790.81 to the State Bank of Toulon at a rate of 1.23% for 24 months.



Economic Development Advisor, Denny Rewerts advised the council that One Eleven Coffee is having a Brats Festival on September 30 from 4p.m until 11 p.m. They would like to close part of Mallard Street (the diagonal road behind the business and city hall) where they will put up picnic tables and have live music. The council was in consensus that this was a great idea.



A TIF application received by the council from Ryle Irish for 106 N. Seventh St will be reviewed by the TIF Committee and brought up again during the October council meeting.



The Council approved paying Pavement Maintenance Service Inc. $39,076.73 for the road work that has been completed under the Motor Fuel Tax program. The amount came in slightly under the $40,100 approved by the Illinois Department of Transportation. Joe Kinsella, City Superintendent and the council indicated they were happy with the work done.



Police Chief Mark James gave his monthly report saying the department had 66 calls, four traffic stops, five assists and two arrests. James also noted that the department has started using a free service to law enforcement that allows them better and faster access to information regarding property owners, vehicle owners, reverse phone number look up for landlines and cell phone numbers. Officer Alex Ingle is taking Taser classes so that he can teach and certify other officers.



City attorney Bruce Fehrenbacher reviewed a proposal to amend the city weed ordinance. After review the council voted to pass the ordinance.



Fehrenbacher is working on annexation papers so that the city can proceed with a new Tax Increment Financing District (TIF #2). The paperwork will spell out the stipulations for reimbursement that the council wants to make to property owners.



Aldermen Daniel Hardman and Steve Hansard were absent from the meeting.