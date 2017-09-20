Toulon arson case set for plea deal

By John A. Ballentine

[email protected]



The arson case of Richard E. D. Petty, 33, of Toulon, according to his public defender Marshall County’s Patrick Murphy, has reached a plea deal agreement. Petty and Murphy were in Stark’s Circuit Court Friday in order to hear Petty’s plea to arson. According to Murphy, “We have a fully negotiated agreement,” he informed Circuit Judge Thomas A. Keith.



Murphy suggested after the court proceeding, while still in the courtroom, that a sentence of four years of probation and six months county jail time was a possibility of the deal. This has yet to be decided upon for acceptance by Keith.



In addition, Murphy stated, “The six months in county jail would be reduced to three months, which he (Petty) already has one month credit.” Six months is reduced to three months with day-for-day credit earned. This means Petty could potentially only serve two months additional jail time.



The maximum is three to seven years in prison for a Class 2 felony, which Petty has been charged with in January of 2016. It has been alleged that Petty set his Toulon house on fire in November of 2015 and collected $100,000 in an insurance settlement.



Petty’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 29 for a status hearing.