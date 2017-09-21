County Watch — Devin and Becky; Jim; Xudong

By Jim Nowlan

[email protected]



Devin Barry, 25, now lives outside Rogersville, MO. Ten years ago, he was hit on Main Street in Toulon by an auto going 50 mph. He was tossed onto the hood of the car and carried for a block before falling to the pavement in front of the Cover Insurance Agency, across from the State Bank of Toulon.



Devin suffered a broken leg and a broken and dislocated arm. All Devin remembers is that a nice lady held his hand until the ambulance arrived. He was ultimately life-flighted from Kewanee Hospital to Peoria.



Recently Devin began a search for the nice lady, so he could say thanks. He was prompted by his fiancée who had recently thanked a person who had been of help in a similar stressful situation.



Devin learned that Becky Snider, of Wyoming, was the lady who held his hand. At the time, Becky worked at Cover Insurance. She and her co-workers heard the crash and Becky rushed out to be of comfort.



Devin told The News that he had reached Becky by phone to thank her for being so kind and supportive.



Devin left Stark County Junior High shortly thereafter and hasn’t been in Toulon since.



Thanks, Becky, from all of us.



In The News last week we featured roadside flowers I had photographed on recent country walks. I did not know the name of the purple flowers shown, but I knew landscape architect and naturalist Jim Alwill, of Bradford, would come to the rescue.

Jim emailed that the flower in question is the Obedient Plant. Never heard of it. But I do appreciate Jim for identifying it.



My guest from Shanghai and Stanford University over a whirlwind weekend in Stark County had a really great, eye-opening time.



“Stark County is a very beautiful, peaceful place, and the people are truly warm-hearted,” says Xudong (shoe-dong) Yang, 22.



”Many people know many people in your community, which is good for an integrated community.”







Xudong took money and gave out change during Fall Festival at the Toulon Lions pork chop sandwich sale. Then he rode on Ron Musselman’s big John Deere GPS-steered corn-picking machine. After that, we visited Doug Murray’s dairy farm, where we watched milking and fed carrots to the three Clydesdale mares, and talked farming.



A big, big thanks to Ron, because I think he made a few passes through the corn just for Xudong’s benefit, and Xudong was indeed awed.



Later we had a great dinner with our own Mike Bigger plus David Dyer and Allen Andersen, both of Galva, at the Highlands in Bradford. Xudong enjoyed a terrific New York strip steak, and we gave him a primer in local and state politics.



On Sunday, we had breakfast at the Legion in Toulon, followed by services at the Congregational Church in Toulon. A couple of regulars, i.e. Roger Hawk and Floyd Ham, worried that the church walls might come tumbling down in shock at seeing this long-absent Congregationalist stepping foot in the church. Everyone was quite welcoming.



Later I drove Xudong over to see the Mother of our rivers, the Mississippi, at Oquawka, where he marveled at the size of the barges moving majestically down the river.



After that we played tennis with Fred Sams, Denny and Cindy McCann, all of Toulon, and Pat Peterson, of LaFayette, followed by dinner at Cerno’s in Kewanee, where we were all joined by Janet Webster.



In addition, Xudong and I have been visiting Chicago, with a similarly busy schedule.



I told you I had a special reason for a visit that I hoped would develop warm feelings within the young man, which was the case. However, I am in Chicago at the moment, and Xudong and I must leave now for the Merchandise Mart to tour the 1871 high tech incubator in that building, so I will have to hold off once again on my explanation, until next week’s edition.