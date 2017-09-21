Farming Matters

By Anna Emm

Stark County Farm Bureau



I was recently scrolling through Facebook and was stopped by a meme. It stated, “Stop encouraging people to go to college, there’s not enough parking.” I reread this a couple times and thought it actually made sense. There is NEVER enough parking in any lot at Bradley University and we were just a small private school. I can only imagine how bad parking is at U of I or worse ISU.





After I got to thinking about this for a while I realized something. Why do we encourage students to go to college? Some of the smartest people I know didn’t go to college and they are doing quite fine for themselves. I’m actually the first in my family to graduate from college. Mike Rowe from Dirty Jobs, has taken a stance on this issue. He doesn’t discourage people from going to college. He simply encourages kids to check into technical schools. The man who worked on my car last week went to a technical school to understand what he’s doing. The combine guy who told me if my family’s machinery can go for another season didn’t go to a four year university either. John Deere School was good enough for him.

These people who chose a technical school over a private university, are the people who are making the world go round. Without the plumber or mechanic or farmer, our jobs would get a lot dirtier and from my experience, the job wouldn’t be done right.