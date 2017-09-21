My better half

By Marilyn McCullough







This is a “so long- see you later” to my best friend, life companion, foot warmer, back scratcher, hand holder, straight man for my jokes, jokester to my straight man, my other half, my lover, and of course, it is my husband, David.



He left us unexpectedly September 5 and we are still believing he will call and say “Come get me – I’ve been released.”





This has not been a good year health wise for our family. He has been in the hospital three times, Mike was diagnosed with ALS, Rick had knee surgery, Lori has migraines and fibromyalgia, and Dianne (trying to act like Michael Jordan) was playing basketball with her grandkids and had to be taken to the emergency room for her torn knee while in CA. Randy seems to be proceeding with caution as he has been pretty good.



Happy times this year with David were Grandson Jim’s wedding and Grandson Josh’s wedding, Erin’s new baby boy, and Amanda’s new baby boy. Family get-togethers where bedlam reigned, Lori’s companion cat of 14 years passed and a new kitten has taken over her heart and “he who did not care for cats” was the favored one for lap-sitting and purring.



As a friend said, “It is hard to imagine Marilyn/David or David/Marilyn without the other. Many of our friends have felt a loss of their loved one, but when you lose your own, the bottom seems to fall out.



I will miss his laugh, his presence next to me and his protective, loving arms around me. However, he will be waiting for me with questions such as, “Will you go get me a hot fudge brownie delight?” or “Wasss for supper?” Upon opening my eyes each morning – also his morning reveille of “I Lost My Thrill on Blueberry Hill or the Battle Hymn of the Republic.”



This was a loving and loyal husband, a loving father and grandfather, a loving brother, a great friend and believe me, this family will be struggling up the hill to be with him when our time comes.