Elmira United Presbyterian Church Commemorates 165 years

By John A. Ballentine

Established in 1852, members and the congregation will mark the Elmira United Presbyterian Church’s 165th year of existence on September 24 at the church. There will be a special “Homecoming Open House Celebration” at the church located on Route 93, which includes a 10 a.m. worship service. Rev. Dr. John Richard will lead the service.







Also the Kewanee First Presbyterian Church’s choir will perform. Then, Rev. Dr. Dykstra will deliver the sermon.



A time of fellowship will follow the morning’s service.



Bill Good, of Kewanee, will perform bagpipe musical numbers during this time.



At 11:30 a.m. Gordon Paul Page, former minister and the son of a former minister, will have a historical presentation of the Elmira United Presbyterian Church.



A luncheon for guests in the newly renovated church fellowship hall will be offered. The fellowship hall is now accessible by everyone because a lift elevator has been installed at the new drive-through carport.







The history of the Elmira United Presbyterian Church includes a burning, a replacement church and a merging of churches. In 1890, the need for a larger church was met. It burned to the ground in 1900, but was rebuilt in 1901.



During the 1850’s another Presbyterian Church was formed and the congregation conducted services in Gaelic, the native tongue of many Scottish residents. The last Presbyterian Church to be organized was the Sabbath School. This congregation built a church in 1882. In 1928, the Presbyterian Church and the Sabbath School Church federated and began joint worshipping. In 1958, the parent denominations of the two churches merged into a United Presbyterian Church.



There have been other Presbyterian churches in other Stark County communities, but Elmira’s is the only one to survive over the years.



In addition to all the festivities on September 24, there will be photo opportunities after 11 a.m. next to a horse and carriage.



Come to the 165th celebration and enjoy the day of events and the history of Stark County’s only Presbyterian Church still in existence. The church’s congregation would like as many friends, former members and the public to share this important anniversary event with them.