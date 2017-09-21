Courthouse News 9-21-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies



9-11-17 – Alexandria C. Moody – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

9-12-17 – Mark A. Mizeur – Unlicensed.

9-12-17 – Mark A. Mizeur – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-12-17 – Norma Angelica Alvaez – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-13-17 – Alicia L. Smith – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-13-17 – Nicholas W. Schoenbein – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-9-17 – Taylor J. Wehrli – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-11-17 – Haley S. McBride – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

9-9-17 – Joseph L. Cseszneg – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-15-17 – Erick Alejandro Sanchez – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-16-17 – Mike R. Shane – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-15-17 – James P. Smith – Electronic Communication Device.

9-13-17 – Marces A. Lewis – Cruelty to animals – two counts.

9-13-17 – Cori Rachel Urban – Cruelty to animals – two counts.

9-10-17 – Joseph M. Slover – Driving on revoked/suspended DUI license.



Incidents



9-10-17 – Joseph M. Slover, 38, of Neponset, was ticketed for driving while his license was revoked. He posted $150 cash bond and was released with a notice to appear.

9-12-17 – Two Wyoming residents were arrested including Marces A. Lewis, 27 and Cori R. Urban, 32, on two counts of cruel treatment to an animal. Bond was set at $2,000. Lewis posted $200 cash bond on Sept. 18, and was released with a court date. Urban remains in jail.

9-14-17 – Jerry L. Miller, 78, of Kewanee, was issued a notice to appear for allowing a burned out building to sit unattended and did not maintain the property.

9-15-17 – Timothy J. Claahsen, of Bradford, reported criminal trespass to a residence involving property that he owns.

9-15-17 – Harassment and threats were the source of a complaint received from a Castleton resident in the 300 block of North Main Street.

9-15-17 – A burglary was reported from a Speer resident in the 300 block of McKinley Street.

9-17-17 – A domestic battery incident was reported from the 300 block of Concord Street. Arrested was a 17-year-old minor who was charged with battery. He was issued a notice to appear in court and released.



Accidents



9-12-17 – A single vehicle accident occurred on 450 N at 7:52 a.m. when driver Johnathan S. Adams, 23, of Wyoming, ran off the road while changing the radio station and rolled his truck over on to the driver’s side in the ditch. Adams was taken by Stark County Ambulance to Proctor Hospital in Peoria. No tickets were issued, but the truck sustained over $1,500 in damages.

9-12-17 – A two vehicle accident occurred on Route 78 approximately a quarter of a mile south of Saxon Road. Drivers involved were Donna J. Bantz, 30, of Toulon, and Alex J. Stisser, 43, of Galva. Stisser was traveling north driving a semi-truck pulling farm equipment when Bantz struck the rear of the tractor trailer in front of her. Bantz and her two children ages 6 and 8 years old were taken by Stark County Ambulance to be treated at OSF Saint Luke Hospital in Kewanee.



Marriage License



9-14-17 – Marc Dale Fansler, Bradford and Cynthia Lynne Hardy, Bradford.



Property Transfer



9-11-17 – Diane P. McCauley, Donald L. McCauley to Gregory S. McCauley, Jo Anna McCauley; Wyoming, Scott Wrigley’s Add’n, PT Blk 6.

9-12-17 – Brian R. Code, Sherri L. Code to Code Farms, LLC; PT S ½ NE ¼ & N ½ SE ¼ 13-14-7; PTS NE ¼ 14-14-7; PT NE ¼ 24-14-7; PTS NE ¼, PTS SE ¼ Ease & PT SW ¼ 36-14-7.