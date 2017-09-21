Improvement for Rebels, but MerCo prevails, 31-14

By Jason Musselman

The Stark County Rebels showed some improvement last Friday night, especially toward the end of the second quarter and start of the third. But “inconsistent” was the key word with Coach Jade Noard afterwards.







“Too inconsistent, the first half we didn’t have very good field position,” said Noard. “I felt our defense battled there to kind of keep it what it was, and then when we showed offensive signs of life, we couldn’t get the stops.”



The first series for Mercer County the Rebels forced a punt from the Golden Eagles, but the Rebels turned it over on a fumble. The other first half Stark County drives ended in a four and out, a fumble, a punt and an interception.



“When we needed something it wasn’t there,” said Noard.



The Rebels built a little momentum before the half on a defensive stop, and then continued that into the third quarter.



Quarterback Cade Tuthill completed a couple of passes to Canaan Gerber and handed off to Hunter Kiesewetter for a majority of a 12 play, 70 yard scoring drive, 13-6.



But a long run back on the kickoff set Mercer County up with a short field and they scored five plays later, 19-6.



“We’re still trying to figure out what to do [on kickoff],” said Noard. This year’s kickoff team has not seen the field as much as previous years.



Stark County would score again midway through the fourth quarter on a Kieswetter run from seven yards out. He also ran in a two point conversion, 25-14.



The scoring wrapped up with a Golden Eagles TD with 2:23 left in the game, 31-14.







The Rebels fall to 1-3 on the season and 0-2 in LTC play with the loss.



“Just like last year,” said Noard. “We just have to pick up some wins where we can. Next week is one that we have to have.”



The Rebels are home for homecoming this week against Ridgewood at 7 p.m. in Wyoming.