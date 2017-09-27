Bradford School Board adopts 2018 budget

By John A. Ballentine

[email protected]



The Bradford School Board held a hearing for the fiscal budget of 2018 prior to the regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, September 19.



Bradford School District Superintendent Chad Gripp stated, “It is a balanced budget that allows us to continue to offer all of our current programs, focuses on fiscal responsibility and includes all of the necessary educational items that the students of the Bradford School community deserve.”



There were no comments from board members or visitors. Therefore, the budget was approved unanimously by the board 7-0. The approved budget is due September 30 to the Illinois State Board of Education. Gripp indicated he would also email copies to the three county clerks of Bureau, Marshall and Stark Counties, the auditor and the Regional Office of Education.



Membership was approved to FAIRCOM, an organization that hires attorneys and lobbyists to work for educational issues in Springfield, Illinois. In particular, they work to make sure that the local wind turbines taxation does not vary. The cost of membership is $5,000.

In a related note, in 2018 construction will occur on 46 new wind turbines, 30-35 of those appear on a map to be in the Bradford School District.



Gripp, in his report to the board, thanked the Sports Boosters for a $500 donation and the Parent-Teachers Organization for a $200 donation, both toward the upgrade of the school’s track.



Also in Gripp’s report, the first of three fire drills occurred on August 16th. Bus evacuation drills were completed on August 22nd. The high school memorial has been completed with the exception of a final sketch of the high school to be added to the memorial.



A letter from Farrell Lord was received with an enclosed $1,500 check for the 2017/18 Dorothy Lord Memorial Reading Award.



Test calls will occur in conjunction with the Parent Reach Notification system. If a scheduled test occurs and parents do not receive a notification via the test, they should contact the school.



The Bradford Beta Club would like to donate and install a bench on the playground. If a student sits on the bench it is a sign to other students that no one is playing with them or their feelings are hurt. Therefore, other students could invite them to play with them, etc.



The transportation report presented by Paul Berry showed all was “running smoothly” and that Bus 22 has been transported to scrap.

Finally, after a 43 minute closed session, the board returned to open session where the board approved a $100 bonus for Tanner Vershaw.