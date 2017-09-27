Stark 100 budget in deficit but strong reserves

After Prom able to use new gym floor

By Jim Nowlan

Stark 100 school superintendent Jerry Klooster reported at the Monday school board meeting that revenues will be about $290,000 less the expenditures this year because of extremely high costs for two special education students being educated at a special school out of district and because of smaller numbers of Bradford students enrolling at the high school.

Klooster was quick to add that the district will still have about $6 million in various funds at the end of the coming school year. The district will expend about $9 million in total this year.

The number of students enrolling from Bradford varies from year to year, depending on the number of graduates and the number of Bradford students who opt for Bureau Valley High. Klooster thinks numbers of graduates from Bradford 8th grade may be down and a slightly higher percentage enrolling at Bureau Valley High.

The number of Bradford enrollees is down 10 or 11 this year, which will cost the district about $90,000 in tuition payments.

When The News spoke with Klooster by phone, the superintendent did not have exact figures at hand, but he did say that the cost of educating a special education student out of district can cost more than $100,000 per year, much of which is reimbursed by the state a year later.

Klooster reported that, “The 6th day enrollment gives us an annual benchmark with which to compare enrollment data over the years. Our 6th day enrollment this year is 734 students. That number is down from 770 last year.

”Over 60% of our enrollment loss this year is due to two changes: 1) the relocation of the special education Pre-K class back to Kewanee and 2) a graduating class that included 11 more Bradford students that the incoming 9th grade class. Our total 6th day enrollment is down 4.68% from last year, and is down over 23.5% since 2002.”

Klooster further reported that the bleacher and new gym floor projects are completed. The board voted unanimously to allow the After Prom Committee to use the gym for their activities this coming year, but that extra measures would be taken to protect the new gym floor.

VII. Unfinished Business

When the board returned from executive session, they voted to:

Employ Jake Lowery as 8th grade boys’ basketball coach and JH Asst. track coach for FY18.

Employ Karen Scott as a part-time paraprofessional at SCES beginning immediately.

Employ Lindsey Flake as a part-time bus aide beginning immediately.

Accept the resignation of Tyler Paxson as Asst. HS Boys’ Basketball coach, effective immediately.