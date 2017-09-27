ICC hosts Friday campus visits

ILLINOIS CENTRAL COLLEGE HOSTS

FRIDAY CAMPUS VISIT DAYS THIS FALL

Illinois Central College will host Campus Visit Days from 9:30 am to noon on Fridays this fall to give potential students information on various program options and the chance to see the College up close and personal.

ICC will feature the following programs on these dates:

Agriculture/Horticulture : October 27, East Peoria Campus, Agricultural & Industrial Technologies Building, Room 203

Business/Computer Information Systems: December 1, East Peoria Campus, Room 212C/D

Education/Interpreter Prep/Foreign Language: November 17, East Peoria Campus, Room 212C/D

Engineering: October 13, East Peoria Campus, Room 212C/D

Financial Aid: October 6, East Peoria Campus, Room 212C/D

Health Careers: September 29 or December 8, Peoria Campus, Arbor 111/112

POWER Programs (automotive, diesel, GM ASEP and CAT programs): October 20, East Peoria Campus, Agricultural & Industrial Technologies Building, Room 203

Undecided/Transfer: November 10, East Peoria Campus, Room 212C/D

Parking for the East Peoria sessions is available in the Visitors Lot.

Tours of the Academic Building and Campus Housing will be offered during sessions at the East Peoria Campus. The Friday Campus Visit Days are free of charge, but registration is required. To register, please call (309) 694-5-ICC or visit http://icc.edu/admissions/campus-visits/

Additional Friday Campus Visit Days for Fine and Performing Arts, Graphic Design, Public Service/Legal, Psychology and Sociology, and Culinary Arts programs, as well as general information for undecided students, will be available in Spring 2018, beginning in late January. Information on these upcoming Friday Campus Visit Days is available on the website.

For questions, please contact ICC at (309) 694-5-ICC.