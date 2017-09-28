Harold C. Renard

Galva – Harold Clare Renard, 92, of Galva, formerly of Toulon, Illinois, passed away at 2:35 a.m. on Friday, September 22, 2017 in his home.

Harold was born on March 24, 1925, at the farm house of his parents George A. and Bessie L. (Simpson) Renard, north of Monmouth, Illinois. He married Joan Stuart on August 10, 1952 at the Elmira United Presbyterian Church, she survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Joyce (Denny) Tarleton, of Galva, Illinois; one daughter-in-law, Nancy Renard, of Pekin, Illinois; five grandchildren, Michelle, Natalie, Chase, Shane, and Shandra; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lois Peirce and Betty Grenell; and one son, Jeff Renard.

Harold graduated from Monmouth High School in 1943, then served as a medic in the army, attached to the 9th station hospital in Okinawa. He was a farmer who lived in the Elmira community until 2007, when he and Joan moved to Galva. He was a member of the Elmira United Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and trustee; a board member of the former Elmira Grade School; Past Master and 60-year member of the Toulon Masonic Lodge #93 A.F. & A.M; Past Patron of Toulon Chapter #10 O.E.S; Past Commander of the Toulon American Legion Post #416; and Past Chief and Guard of Stark County Voiture #768 40+8. He was so proud to have served this country in World War II and to be a member of the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities to Washington D.C. in 2010. It was a long and tiring day, but a wonderful experience for him.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting, mostly for the fun and fellowship with his friends. After he retired from farming, he took up woodworking and crafting as a hobby. He made a number of smaller items – shelves, picture frames, cupboards, and also cut many pieces of wood for his daughter to paint. He, Joan and Joyce enjoyed exhibiting at craft shows and found lots of new friends to visit with. They also loved going to Branson, Missouri, visiting Silver Dollar City, but mostly the music shows and sharing their condo with friends. For a time, the two sang with a Toulon musical group, the Grandmas and Grandpas, who entertained at church gatherings and nursing homes. Harold loved to visit with his friends and family more than anything.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Haskell-Hott Funeral Homes in Toulon. Rev. Dr. Dale Dykstra officiated. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial was in Elmira Cemetery with full military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Elmira United Presbyterian Church Lift Fund or the Galva Fire Department.

Condolences may be left for Harold’s family on his tribute wall at www.haskellhott.com.