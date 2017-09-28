Courthouse News for 9-28-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies



9-19-17 – Manuel H. Favela – Unlicensed.

9-19-17 – Hannah C. Saal – Depositing material on highway.

9-19-17 – Hannah C. Saal – Electronic communication device.

9-19-17 – Brian L. Cox – Electronic communication device.

9-20-17 – Travis M. Guzman – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

9-20-17 – DeVante J. Trim – Operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

9-21-17 – Pedro A. Hernandez – Reckless driving.

9-21-17 – Pedro A. Hernandez – Speeding 35+ mph above the speed limit.

9-21-17 – Cassandra A. Johnson – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

9-21-17 – Ramon M. Huerta – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-15-17 – Nathan Eugene Curry – Failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

9-15-17 – Nathan Eugene Curry – Operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

9-24-17 – Angelina L. Crawford – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-23-17 – Juan M. Garibay – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

9-17-17 – Torrance A. Wells – Seatbelt required/passenger.

9-17-17 – Jessica Mahaffy – Driving while license suspended.

9-17-17 – Jessica Mahaffy – Failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

9-17-17 – Jessica Mahaffy – Child restraint violation.

9-17-17 – Jessica Mahaffy – Child restraint violation.

9-17-17 – Jessica Mahaffy – Child restraint violation.

9-22-17 – Brandon R. Hawkins – Domestic battery/physical contact.



Incidents



9-18-17 – A harassment complaint was received from staff at Toulon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

9-19-17 – Donald D. Schmidt, 33, of rural Wyoming, reported the theft of a firearm identified as a 22-caliber Rugar. The incident remains under investigation.

9-22-17 – Amber M. Wright, 32, of Wyoming, reported the theft of a motorcycle taken from her residence. On Sept. 24, Wright notified authorities that the motorcycle had reappeared in her garage.

9-22-17 – Patrick S. Chase, of rural Wyoming, reported the finding of two safes found on property. The items were impounded by the sheriff’s department and the incident remains under investigation.



Accidents



9-15-17 – A single vehicle accident was reported along the railroad tracks in rural Speer. Driver Nathan E. Curry, 33, of Edelstein, reportedly was traveling west on OO N when his vehicle left the road on the right and continued to travel into a cornfield for approximately a quarter of a mile before approaching a railroad crossing. Upon approach, Curry lost control of the vehicle on the gravel surface and skidded off the roadway and across the tracks before his truck went down an embankment and flipped over onto the driver’s side. Curry was transported by Stark County Ambulance to OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria. Curry was later ticketed for driving with no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

9-22-17 – A single vehicle accident occurred on Route 17 approximately a half of a mile from 1500 E. Driver Chad E. Broomfield, 45, of Pekin, was driving west when he was unable to avoid striking a wood and metal crate in the middle of the roadway. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle sustained damages estimated at over $1,500.

9-24-17 – A single vehicle accident occurred on Route 78 near the Duncan Road intersection. The driver involved was identified as Jessica Mahaffy, 25, of Kewanee, and she was ticketed for driving on a suspended license, three counts of failure to properly secure a child under the age of 8, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Also cited was Torrance A. Wells, 26, of Kewanee, for failure to wear a seatbelt.



Property Transfer



9-18-17 – Mary L. Sorenson to Mary L. Sorenson, Trustee; Undiv 50% Int N ½ SW ¼ & PTS NW ¼ 7-12-5.

9-18-17 – Nationstark Mortgage LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.; PT W ½ SE ¼ 17-12-6.

9-20-17 – Gregory S. McCauley, Jo Anna McCauley to David J.W. Zoril, Liliana M. Zoril; Wyoming, Scott Wrigley’s Add’n, Pt Blk 6.

9-20-17 – Jeff G. Hewitt, Jerry L. Hewitt to Connie Delbridge; PT Lots 39 & 40 Ass’rs Sub SW ¼ 36-13-6.

9-20-17 – Connie Delbridge to Anita Miller, David Joe Miller; PT Lot 39 Assr’s Sub SW ¼ 36-13-6.

9-20-17 – Connie Delbridge to Scott J. Draminski, Michelle D. Draminski; PT Lot 39 & 40 Assr’s Sub SW ¼ 36-13-6.

9-20-17 – Shirley M. Trobaugh to Shirley M. Trobaugh, Trustee; PT W ½ SE ¼ 23-14-7.

9-21-17 – Marie Cristina Allen to Cristina Allen, Trustee; PT E ½ NE ¼ 25-12-5.

9-21-17 – Terry Sherbeyn to Bethany Peterson, Ryan Peterson; PT N ½ NW ¼ 18-13-5.

9-22-17 – Kathleen L. Harmon, Michael P. Harmon to Kathleen L. Harmon, Michael P. Harmon; PT NW ¼ 23-12-5; W ½ SE ¼ 22-12-5.

9-22-17 – Arthur W. Whittaker, Rosana L. Whittaker to West Jersey Township Cemetery; PT SE ¼ 16-12-5.

9-22-17 – Majella H. Colgan, dec’d by execs to Bruce J. Bibb, Jenna B. Bibb; Wyoming, Giles C. Dana’s Add’n, PT Blk “V”.

9-22-17 – Regina S. Geary, Trustee to Phil Daum as E.A.T. for James A. Graves; PTS SW ¼ 14-12-6; PT NW ½ & PT SW ¼ 23-12-6.

9-22-17 – Regina S. Geary, Trustee to James M. Nellinger; E ½ N ½ SE ¼ 3-13-7.

9-22-17 – Regina S. Geary, Trustee to Brian J. Knobloch; W ½ N ½ SE ¼ 3-13-7.



Marriage License



9-18-17 – Erik William Thompson, Bettendorf, Iowa and Huani Miao, Bettendorf, Iowa.