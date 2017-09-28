Homecoming victory

Rebels fans were more than pleased Friday night to see their beloved team succeed. Stark County rolled past Ridgewood, 35-6, on Homecoming night.

Stark County had success from their second drive onward, scoring with 6:23 left in the first quarter on a 28 yard pass completion to Canaan Gerber from quarterback Cade Tuthill.

Later in the first quarter, Tuthill handed off to Payton Browning for an 18 yard run and the Rebels were on top 14-0.

Gerber spoiled a Spartan drive in the second quarter with a pick-six, interception for a touchdown and Stark County jumped to a 21-0 advantage.

The last score before the half was a handoff to Browning, who finished as the leading rusher with 139 yards, for a six yard TD, 28-0.

Stark County’s defense had prevented Ridgewood from getting even a single first down in the first half. According to coach Jade Noard though, that intensity from the first half didn’t carry over into the second.

“We needed to bring the focus we had in the first half to the whole game, but still pretty pleased with our effort,” said head coach Jade Noard.

Ridgewood would eventually score in the third quarter on a 55 yard pass completion for six points. But the Rebels had one more in them in the fourth quarter as Hunter Kieswetter carried in the ball from one yard out, 35-6.

Collectively the Rebels rushed for 212 yards and held Ridgewood to just 14. In the air the Rebels threw for 154 and Ridgewood had 92 yards. Penalties plagued both sides with 17 combined calls.

“We got a lot of guys some time and we needed a game like this,” said Noard after the game.

The Rebels now 2-3 will head to Biggsville to face West Central this Friday at 7 p.m.