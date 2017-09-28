Girls take second





On Saturday September 23rd Stark County Cross Country competed in a 16 school field at the Boiler Invitational in Kewanee, Illinois. The teams competed at Baker Park Golf course in 90 degree heat.





The 24th State ranked Lady Rebels earned a second place trophy, finishing just two points behind Amboy-LaMoille, who are ranked #23 in the state. Olivia Frail (2nd), Brooke Rennick (3rd) and Josie Price (11th) all received trophies, and Alli Dennison, Trinity Shimmin and Lena Becker received ribbons for their top individual performances.







On the men’s side the Rebels had a strong performance as well, with Riley Down, Dawson Dyken and Trevor Shimmin receiving ribbons for their outstanding individual performances. The men’s team was joined by a new runner, Brett Browning who ran very well in his first race.



Stark County Cross Country will compete next at the Elmwood Invitational on Saturday September 30th at Maple Lane Golf Club.