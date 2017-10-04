County Watch—Much going on; Buck Swords (a little late); online dating

By Jim Nowlan

Busy week coming up.



Saturday, October 7—Black Hawk East 50th Celebration, on the campus between Stark and Kewanee, 2-6 in afternoon. Free hot dogs, just ripe sweet corn; much fun for youngsters and adults.



Saturday, October 7—Petition signing party at Bistro, 6 p.m. Refreshments. Anyone of either party may sign petitions for any candidate who lives in county, district or state where you live. Friends of candidates should come help one another out. Will be fun.

County GOP chair Mike Bigger says, “One of the most tedious and time-consuming parts of running for office is getting the necessary petition signatures to file in order to run for office. This is a great opportunity for all of us to get together and enjoy some free refreshments and mingle with Republican elected officials and candidates.



“We will have petitions on hand for all declared Republican statewide candidates. Several of our own Stark County Candidates will be on hand with their petitions. Our very own Representative Ryan Spain will be joining us and we can all have the pleasure of signing his petition.”



Sunday, October 8—Mental Health Walk, Windmont Park Kewanee, Noon on. Uplifting opportunity to show your support for efforts to reduce mental illness, especially depression, in our community.



I heard via grapevine just this week that Sheriff Sloan was called out somewhere in the county to try—successfully—to talk someone out of his or her suicidal thoughts.



Wednesday, October 11—Managing Your Hypertension, Paramount Theater, Wyoming, 10-11 a.m., with Dr. Mark Wiechert, MD, of Aunt Martha’s. Learn how to “check your numbers” for high blood pressure and what you and your loved ones can do about it!



Eighty million Americans have hypertension, and many don’t even know it. This is one of the most dangerous factors for coronary heart disease, stroke, congestive heart failure, kidney disease and artery disease. AND it is one of the health challenges that YOU can do something about.



Thanks to Aunt Martha’s Wellness Clinic in Toulon for putting on this event.



The ladies in the office at Stark County Communications (I live upstairs) brought me info about a Facebook item that has apparently been circulating for years.





Walter (Buck) Swords, formerly of LaFayette, was apparently, in later life when not feeling so well, a nasty curmudgeon at his regular coffeeshop in Brownsville, TX. The waitresses wouldn’t wait on him, except for Melina Salazar.



Melina was always kind to Buck and took good care of him, regardless of his tirades.



Buck died in 2007 (so I’m only a decade late with this hot news) and left Melina $50,000 and his Buick. The lawyer for deceased Buck told Melina that her smiles and kindness meant the world to him. I think there must be a parable about this.



Oldtimers from LaFayette like Bud McKirgan and Pete Hughes recall Buck as a swashbuckling younger man who tooled around on a big motorcycle, taking corners at a dangerously low angle to the ground.



Sunday, November 5, 7 p.m. in the evening. Maestro Bruce Polay is bringing one of the nation’s best trumpet players to the Bistro for an early evening concert. David Washburn has been lead trumpet for many of Hollywood’s blockbuster movies, e.g Titanic, and he plays lead trumpet with some of the best orchestras in the country. This will be a real treat. And I will have bites and refreshments. For $5 you can’t beat it; students of all ages always free.



On the lighter side: A person who knows that I date online asked me about my experience. I told him it is a little awkward at first, yet turns out to be much better than my failed efforts to pick up pretty young things at bars half a century ago.



I use Our Time, a site for mature singles (you know what “mature” means, I’m sure). I have met some terrific ladies across the country.



First, you provide the site a profile, as much or as little about yourself as you wish, plus a photo or two. Warning: Since some on the site use their college graduation photos, or close to it, I swear, you sometimes have to interpret a bit about what the person of interest may actually look like.



Of course, no one uses a real name, instead something like “cutesy pie” or “hunk.” I thought about something like that, but it doesn’t really fit, I concluded, I am more like Mr. Peepers, but didn’t think that would be a draw to the ladies.



Anyway, you can “beam” your profile to any zip code you wish. So, when I’m going to be on the road for a while, I will tune my site to where I’m going.



I met a sharp businesswoman in Beaufort, SC, and a successful artist in Fairhope, AL, and an internationally renowned medical scientist at the Mayo Clinic, whose first job after getting her MD/PhD was to work alongside Jonas Salk(!) (she and I are still good friends). And, of course, many interesting ladies in Chicago, where I travel frequently. The Loop hi-rises must be filled with widows and divorcees.



I would have even greater success, I think, if I looked like my tennis-playing buddy, Fred Sams, of rural Toulon. Fred is the spitting image of old movie star Kirk Douglas. Next time you see Fred, look him over, and tell me if I’m not absolutely correct!