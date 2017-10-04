Farming Matters

By Anna Emm

Stark County Farm Bureau Manager



When I was in high school, my FFA officer team and I did a program that we called Feed the Farmers. We would create snack bags. The bags would have bottles of water, beef jerky, granola bars, pretty much an adult Lunchable. The snack bags were closed with a little postcard stapled to them of our officer picture and a nice message saying something about having a safe and plentiful harvest. We would then deliver the bags to local elevators. It always seemed like we would take the bags to the elevators our families went to. This program was always well received by the community.



Once I became the executive director of the Stark County Farm Bureau, I knew I wanted to continue this program here. Last week Karen and I were able to drive around and visit the farmers who were working hard in the fields. We made about ten to fifteen stops in the field before we ran out of time. We then dropped off the rest of the bags at the elevators in Stark County.



The best part of my job is when I’m able to stop and actually talk with farmers. Once we stopped at the elevators and were talking with the ladies there, we were able to get an idea of how harvest was going. Much of the corn being brought into the elevator was testing at a solid 22. The beans were anywhere from 9 to 19. The exaggerated prediction for the year was beans were going to have a rough time, but some farmers were getting 200 bushels to the acre. Corn on the other hand was getting 700 bushels to the acre!!!!

Have a safe and plentiful harvest!