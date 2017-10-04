Bradford – Robert Ewing, 82, of rural Bradford, Illinos, died Friday, September 29, 2017.

He was born on March 17, 1935 in Glaslyn, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Kenneth and Fannie (Hobbs) Ewing. He married Nancy Bowyer on August 18, 1957, in Bradford, IL.

Surviving are his sister Joy Brazziel, of Marble Falls, Texas; son, Jeff (Mary McKean) Ewing, of Edwards, Illinois; daughters, Julie (Mike) Baxter, of Smyrna, Tennessee, and Joanna (Todd) Veirs, of Crestwood, Kentucky; eight grandchildren; and dear friend Sharon DeWeerth, of Henry, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nancy, brothers Everett and Clarence, sisters Bertha, Rosemarie, and Phyllis.

Robert and his family moved from Canada to Illinois when he was 12. He graduated from Bradford High School in 1953 and attended Bradley University for one year before enlisting in the Army.

He served with Special Category Army Reassigned with Air Force and was stationed in Bordeaux, France until 1956. In 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Bowyer. They were married for 57 years.

He farmed his entire life and loved everything about farming. The farm was his home. He greatly loved his children and grandchildren and treasured family gatherings on the farm.

He was very active at Leet Memorial United Methodist Church leading MYF groups, serving on various committees, and volunteering his time whenever needed. He was also a member of the Bradford American Legion, where he served as commander for a term. His greatest hobby of all was following his children and grandchildren in all their various sports and activities.

Robert was a long-suffering Cubs fan and was proud to be able to witness an end to their century long drought. He loved people, enjoyed conversation, and had a special gift of optimism about life. His happiness was infectious and his contagious laugh will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 5, 2017, at Leet Memorial United Methodist Church in Bradford. The Rev. Janice Ringenberg officiated. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday night, October 4, at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home in Bradford and one hour prior to services at church on Thursday, October 5. Burial will be at Bradford Cemetery. Military rights will be accorded by Bradford American Legion Post #445.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Leet Memorial United Methodist Church, Rosemarie Murdock Memorial Scholarship at Methodist College, or the American Legion Post 445, Bradford, Illinois 61421.