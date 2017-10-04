Pamela Mudro





Lansing, IL – Pamela (Clark) Mudro, 63, of Lansing, Illinois, and formerly of Toulon, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2017. She is the loving mother of Victoria and Catherine Mudro.



Pamela is survived by her brother, John Clark; niece, Kari Clark; nephew, Andy Clark; former husband, William Mudro; and granddog, Ruby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Betty Clark, and brother Christopher Clark.



Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 6, 2017, at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois, from 3-7 p.m. A Memorial Service will immediately follow.



Pamela retired, after 40 years of service, from Baloral Park Racetrack. She earned her B.S. degree in Accounting from Governors State University. She loved animals and donated to many animal charities. Pamela was a member of 4-H and Girl Scouts, and later served as a Girl Scout Troop leader.





She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.