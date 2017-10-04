Local News Around the County for 10-5-17 October 4, 2017 0 Comment At right, the Peoria Area Accordion Club performed numerous lively musical numbers Saturday evening at the One-Eleven Oktoberfest event. Members are from the surrounding Peoria area. Illustrator and graphics artist Kurt Loncka, of Toulon, “stands atop” a beer bottle that appears three dimensional when photographed. Kurt drew the sketch upon the sidewalk near One-Eleven’s business for their Oktoberfest evening on Saturday. Customers enjoyed good food and drinks Saturday at the One-Eleven Oktoberfest, in Wyoming. The outside atmosphere added to the feeling one was in a German Cafe′. On September 17 about 40 members of the Clint’s Crew team for the Peoria MS Walk met at Junction City for a 5K walk to raise funds and awareness for MS research and treatment. The walk had about 800 total participants this year. The team is named for Clint Kelly, a 24-year-old Stark County native who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis about a year ago. The group had been fundraising and accepting donations leading up to the MS Walk, and was the 3rd place fundraising team that participated in this year’s walk with a total donation of $5,115. Posted by | View Post | View Group