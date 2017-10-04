Courthouse News for 10-5-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies



9-21-17 – Angela R. Phoenix – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

9-26-17 – Dominique D. Broom – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

9-26-17 – Dominique D. Broom – Unlicensed.

9-24-17 – Christopher B. Cochran – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

9-24-17 – Rose G. Iman – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-23-17 – Alexandra B. Baptiste – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-29-17 – Brittany K. Mummert – Driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

9-29-17 – Mark H. Willi – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-29-17 – John M. Anaya – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

9-27-17 – Justin Lee Donovan – Aggravated assault police officer – two counts, criminal damage to property, violation of bail bond, resisting police officer.



Incidents



9-26-17 – Evan M.M. Boswell, 30, of Wyoming, was arrested for driving while his license was revoked, delivery of cannabis, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, disobeying a stop sign, and reckless driving. Boswell posted $150 cash bond and was released with a court date to appear.

9-27-17 – Justin L. Donovan, 35, of Wyoming, was arrested for violation of bail bond, criminal damage to property, resisting and or obstructing a police officer, and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $100,000 ten percent. Unable to post bond he remains in custody at the Stark County Jail.

10-1-17 – Three juveniles, including two Wyoming boys ages 12 and 14, and a 12-year-old Toulon girl were issued notices to appear for criminal damage to property. The three minors reportedly caused significant damage to a vehicle located in Wyoming.



Accidents



9-21-17 – A single vehicle accident occurred on a private driveway at 7:44 a.m. Driver Stacy D. Unhold, 42, of Wyoming, stated that she had dropped something while driving and drove off the driveway and struck a tree. The vehicle sustained over $1,500 in damages.

9-29-17 – A deer related vehicle accident occurred on Route 93 at the intersection of 900 E. The driver involved was identified as Luba Etzler, 66, of Bradford. There were no injuries reported, but the vehicle sustained over $1,500 in damages.



Marriage License



9-28-17 – Matthew Scott Wilson, Toulon and Madelyn Nicole Franzen, Toulon.



Property Transfer



9-25-17 – City of Toulon to Terry Warren; Toulon, Toulon Ridge Sub, Lot 2.

9-25-17 – Terry Warren to City of Toulon; Toulon, Toulon Ridge Sub, Lot 6.

9-25-17 – Jennifer J. Pinkston, Etc., Nicholas J. Pinkston to Anthony Rushing; PT NE ¼ 4-12-6.

9-27-17 – Steven V. Sloan, Sheriff to Citizens Equity First Credit Union; Bradford, B.S. Foster’s Add’n, Blk C, S ½ Lots 7 & 8.

9-27-17 – Christine Kingston, Alan K. Yerly, Ernestine Yerly, John S. Yerly to Michael A. Powell; Orig TN Wyoming, Blk 10, Lot 7, PTS Lots 4 & 8 & PT Lot 9 plus ease.

9-28-17 – James D. Addis, Mary Alice Addis to Eleanor A. Addis, co-trustee, James D. Addis, co-trustee; PT NW ¼ 8-12-5.

