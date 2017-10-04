Rebels even at 3-3 after win

The Stark County Rebels now have back-to-back wins after defeating West Central last Friday night, 42-14.



However, the first quarter was much closer than the final score showed. The Heat answered the Rebels’ first two touchdowns, 14-14.



A touchdown by Hunter Donovan seconds before the half broke the tie, 20-14.



“The score before half was a big thing for us, emotionally, getting that cushion… it allowed us to play aggressive from there on in the second half,” said Coach Jade Noard.



In the second half, the Rebels dominated the field and added three more touchdowns and shut down the Heat’s offense.



Overall, the Rebels had 343 yards of offense and completed 144 of those through the air. Quarterback Cade Tuthill was 12 for 16 passing. Hunter Kiesewetter led the team with 103 yards with Payton Browning close by with 101 yards.



The 3-3 Stark County Rebels now travel to Monmouth this Friday to face United at 7 p.m.