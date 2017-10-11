Kewanee man’s fatal crash trial Friday

By John A. Ballentine

A Kewanee man may be tried Friday during a bench trial in front of Circuit Court Judge Thomas A. Keith concerning an aggravated DUI crash that occurred nearly two years ago.



Scott A. Petty, 29, pled not guilty last Friday and waived his right to a jury trial that was set for October 16. Now, Keith will determine Petty’s fate when he faces a felony aggravated DUI – with death – charge. Petty could have received up to 14 years in prison on that charge.



Petty’s public defender, Patrick Murphy, of Marshall County stated, “We will have our plea, with a cap [on sentencing] ready in a partially negotiated agreement next Friday [October 13].”



In what Keith has described in past trial settings as getting “pretty long in the tooth,” Petty’s trial would conclude a two-year process since he allegedly crossed the highway’s centerline of Route 40 near the Route 17 junction. His vehicle crashed into Gina M. Masters’ vehicle. Masters was killed in the November, 2015 crash.







Masters was returning to her home in Henry, Illinois, shortly after leaving work as an Illinois Valley Cellular representative, in Wyoming. The time of the crash was shortly after 5 p.m. on the evening of November 9, 2015.



Petty has been free from incarceration on a personal recognizance bond of $250,000. He was officially charged with two felony counts and several misdemeanor charges on March 10, 2016.