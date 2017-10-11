Farming Matters

By Anna Emm

Stark County Farm Bureau Manager



A letter to the farmer’s wives and daughters…



Dear farmer’s wives and daughters,



Thank you for doing what you do. You know what you put up with in the busy planting and harvest seasons. All the icky, dusty laundry that has to be done and the household that still has to run. Contrary to what the guys think, the world does not stop when they get into that combine or grain cart.





Thank you for making sure your farmers eat, for bringing the food to the packed sheds or having a picnic on the back of a tailgate. Farmer’s wives- I can only imagine how hard it is to still run the kids and the household.



Thank you for loading up the kids and taking that trip to the local implement dealer to get those fixer parts. Then delivering them to the farmer not knowing what kind of mood the boys will be in when you get there. I’ve found its best to bring cookies when this kind of thing happens.



This one goes out to the farm kids. Thanks for sharing your dad with the hungry people around the world. I know how hard it is to not see your dad during these seasons. You have to either stay up late or get up very early to see them. It’s best to cherish those moments in the combine or tractor seat. That is where life’s lessons are learned.



Sincerely,

Someone who understands the struggles of a farm family