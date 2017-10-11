Toulon – Jon K. Wyant, of Toulon, Illinois, died October 8, 2017, after a short, but valiant, battle with esophageal cancer. He was born in 1955 to C. Calvin and Doloris Mabel Wyant. He married his high school sweetheart, Debbie Wallace, November 9, 1974, on the 3-year anniversary of their going steady. Together they had eight children. Their family includes son Jesse (Mia) Wyant, and daughters, Mercedes Wyant, Lacey (Michael) Lewis, Mariah (Joseph) Martin, Shiloh Wyant Learner, Jasmine Wyant, Corinna (Cody) Strawn, and Helena Wyant: they survive him. Jon and Debbie also have four grandchildren: Levi and Sophia Learner, and Garry Valadez and Egan Wyant. Jon is survived by four brothers, and was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and two brothers.



Jon retired from Caterpillar July 1, 2017. He was very active in his children’s lives, and had been Cub master and Scout master of Boy Scout Pack 150 and Troop 150. He coached summer softball for many years for Toulon-LaFayette Summer Rec. Jon was active on the Toulon Fire Department as a fire fighter and first responder for 26 years, until his illness, and he was currently president of the Stark County Historical Society.



Cremation rites have been accorded. Services are pending, and will be held at the Toulon Fire Company meeting room.



All we have to say is:

“ATTA BOY LUTHER!!!”