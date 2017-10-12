National Health Education Week – October 16-20, 2017

The Henry and Stark County Health Departments announce that October 16-20, 2017 has been proclaimed National Health Education Week. The Health Department joins with public health and health education advocates across the country to raise awareness of the importance of health education measures. This year’s theme of National Health Education Week is “Scaling New Heights: Health Educators know what’s Up.” This year’s focus will celebrate how health educators form important partnerships with schools, medical providers, social service agencies, governmental entities, businesses, social and faith-based organizations in order to promote community health. Health education and prevention measures are now a nationwide priority, and as the public health system evolves, there are more options than ever when it comes to preventative health and community partnerships.

RaeAnn Tucker, Health Department Director of Health Promotion notes, “Today, seven in 10 deaths in the US are related to preventable diseases such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and cancer. Another striking fact is that 75 percent of our health care dollars are spent treating such diseases. However, only 3 percent of our health care dollars go toward prevention.”

Tucker adds, “That’s why health education is so vital to our communities’ future health. Many people do not realize that the Health Department is available to area employers, school districts, and residents planning a program for a local class, club, staff or organization. Our staff is always at the ready to speak on a variety of health topics; as well as, the vast array of programs and services offered to area residents through their offices.”

Education can make a difference. For example, more than half of all cancer deaths could be prevented by making healthy choices such as not smoking, staying at a healthy weight, eating right, keeping active and getting recommended screening tests.

Presentations on Health Department awareness, clinical and home services, heart health, cancer prevention, emergency preparedness, nutrition topics, women’s health, flu prevention, cholesterol and blood pressure control; wellness and physical activity; family planning and clinical services; osteoporosis; and prostate and cervical cancers; just to name a few, are offered free-of-charge.

Presentations can be tailor-made to meet any group’s specific needs. Many presentations include informative handouts and entertaining videos. All information can be altered to the age and interests of the audience.

To schedule a presentation or for more information on the Department Health Education services call the Department at (309) 852-0197 (Henry) or 852-3115 (Stark) or visit our website at www.henrystarkhealth.com or find us on Facebook at Henry and Stark County Health Departments or Follow Us on Twitter.

