Test scores say Stark 100 is on the right track

Stark County District #100’s curriculum is “on the right track,” according to curriculum director Jay Melton in a presentation Monday night to the school board.



Melton presented test result information from the 2016-2017 school year, which included the PARCC, PSAT, ACT and SAT tests. Third through eighth graders take The Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC), which is “the state assessment and accountability measure for Illinois students enrolled in a public school district. PARCC assesses the New Illinois Learning Standards Incorporating Common Core and will be administered in English Language Arts and Mathematics,” according to the Illinois State Board of Education.



Freshmen and sophomores take the PSAT, also known as the Preliminary SAT, a preparatory version of the SAT exam. You can only take the PSAT once per year, and most students take the test in both 10th and 11th grade. The ACT and SAT are both junior year tests. These results were from the first year that all students took the SAT test and had the option to take the ACT, instead of the other way around.



Numbers from the tests vary and benchmarks can be hard to judge on one year’s data, but Melton says most of the students are getting A, B, and Cs if you look at the results like that. Compared to the state average, PARCC scores are mostly higher than the state, but for juniors, the SAT trailed. Melton says that because so much preparation in the past has been for the ACT and not the SAT. ACT scores were higher than average.

Test results for the PARCC will be given out at parent/teacher conferences, which will be held this Thursday and Friday. Other test results have been or will be mailed.



Junior High/High School Principal Bill Lamb reported the junior high student council has recently been reactivated and is thriving. He also told the board Al Curry and Tim Wagner will once again coach a Science Olympiad team.



Elementary principal Jenna Bibb reported a new handwriting curriculum, Handwriting Without Tears, in grade K-2 classrooms. The materials have arrived and Bibb reports the teachers are excited to implement them, which do include cursive writing.



Superintendent Jerry Klooster reported that todate the district has lost $1,067,422 in tax revenue to TIF districts in both Toulon and Wyoming, and that the board will need to approve a tax levy at the December meeting.



The Academics is Priority #1 committee reported the State of the District event will be March 3rd and they are still accepting nominations for the academic hall of fame, with forms available at the parent/teacher conferences this week.



Bids for snow removal were approved with services in Toulon and awarded to Jeff Nelson and Dave Steward for $65 per hour. Services in Wyoming were awarded to Wyoming Monument for $75 per hour with a 2 hour minimum. Board members Dave Steward and Bob Groter abstained from the vote.