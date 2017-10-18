Petty guilty of aggravated DUI in Route 40 death

By John A. Ballentine

[email protected]



A Kewanee man, Scott A. Petty, 29, has been found guilty of one Class 2 felony count of aggravated DUI in association with the death of Gina M. Masters, of Henry. Circuit Judge Thomas A. Keith pronounced Petty guilty after finding a factual basis for his decision Friday morning, October 13, 2017.



The conclusion of the nearly two-year old case was reached in Stark County Court. The factual basis found that Petty, who is also accused of being on methamphetamine, crossed his large van over the centerline of Route 40 six miles south of Bradford and crashed into Masters’ small sport utility vehicle.



Petty tendered a guilty plea, with the stipulated facts, at the beginning of his bench trial. Keith began the trial with questioning of Petty who responded in non-committal answers. He answered, “I don’t think so,” when Keith asked if he was in good mental and physical health. Also, Petty hesitated to answer questions immediately when Keith asked him to respond to questions.



A recess was taken so that Petty and his public defender, Patrick Murphy, of Marshall County could confer. Once court resumed, Petty answered slightly more precisely to inquiries by Keith.



Petty was found guilty of aggravated DUI quickly after the trial began to proceed. Sentencing of Petty was scheduled for November 7, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Petty could receive between three and 14 years in prison depending upon Keith’s upcoming decision.



The fatal Route 40 crash occurred on November 9, 2015 at approximately 5:15 p.m. as Masters was traveling home to Henry after leaving work. Masters was an Illinois Valley Cellular representative, in Wyoming, Illinois.



Masters’ family has been present for every court proceeding surrounding this case. Her husband Roger, father Joe, her brother John and his fiancée Brenda were present in court Friday. They broke into silent tears when Petty was pronounced guilty.



Petty was not incarcerated after the trial, but was ordered to submit to drug and alcohol testing, ordered not to obtain a passport and ordered to have a monitoring device attached to his body. He must report to Stark County Probation at that office’s discretion. He remains free on a $250,000 personal recognizance bond.



This article first appeared online at countyenews.com.