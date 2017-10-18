Courthouse News for 10-19-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies

10-4-17 – Nancy K. Schmidt – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

10-4-17 – Steven R. Stoller – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

10-6-17 – Alex B. Brady – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

10-6-17 – Cecilia Bretado Cabada – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

10-6-17 – Seth L. Hoskins – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

10-6-17 – Michael H. Jakobi – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

10-9-17 – Emily D. Stein – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

10-6-17 – Sherry L. St. Eve – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

10-9-17 – Andrew W. Szparkowski – Operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

10-11-17 – Alexandar J. Commisso – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

Incidents

10-4-17 – An identity theft was reported from a Bradford resident in the 300 block of First Street.

10-6-17 – A 12-year-old Wyoming boy and a 12-year-old Toulon girl were both charged with aggravated battery in a public place and issued notices to appear.

10-8-17 – Alisa L. Ramsay, 36, of Wyoming, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with reporting a domestic battery. She was taken to jail and appeared in court the following day. Ramsay was released with a notice to appear.

10-8-17 – Ariel R. Harlan, 18, of Wyoming, was arrested for domestic battery. He was taken into custody and taken to jail. The following day Harlan was released with a notice to appear.

10-8-17 – A 17-year-old Wyoming girl was reported missing by relatives.

10-11-17 – Keith R. Bush, of rural Wyoming, reported being the victim of an identity theft.

10-13-17 – Amber Wright, of rural Wyoming, reported the theft of her motorcycle described as a 2004 silver-colored Suzuki. The incident remains under investigation.

Accidents

10-2-17 – A single vehicle accident occurred on Route 40 approximately a half mile south of 1800 N. The driver involved was Thomas E. Palmer, 67, of Dixon. He was traveling south on Route 40 when he started to negotiate a curve on his motorcycle and he mistakenly accelerated instead of braking. Palmer lost control and went into the ditch. The victim was transported by the Bradford Rescue Squad to OSF Saint Luke Hospital in Kewanee. A passenger riding on the motorcycle refused treatment at the scene. No citations were issued.

10-14-17 – A deer related vehicle accident occurred on Route 40 approximately one mile north of Route 93. Driver Brianna N. Breymeier, 23, of Peoria Heights, was traveling south when a deer ran out in front of her vehicle and was struck. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle sustained over $1,500 in estimated damages.

Marriage License

10-3-17 – Aaron Douglas Herrmann, Brimfield and Samantha Jo Kieser, Wyoming.

10-13-17 – Jesse Eugene Esparza, Moline and Kodie Jolyn Wittenauer, Moline.

Property Transfer

10-2-17 – Barbara J. Walther to Diane S. Pearson, Thomas L. Pearson; Orig TN Toulon, Blk 10, Lot 8.

10-2-17 – Gregory N. Heid, Jr. to Dwaine L. Stutler, Stephanie A. Stutler; Castleton, Kissinger’s Add’n, Blk 3, Lots 3 & 4.

10-5-17 – Michelle D. Draminski, Marlo D. Ingram, Beatrice Louise Rachel, Charles David Rachel, Marland D. Rachel, Matthew D. Rachel to Jason M. Ingram, Marlo D. Ingram; Orig TN Wyoming, Blk 14, Lots 1,2,8,9 & 10 plus Pt Vacated Alley.

10-5-17 – Dean H. Hollar to Cheryl L. Deffenbaugh, George Deffenbaugh, Jr.; Bradford, B.S. Foster’s Add’n, Blk D, Lot 10.

10-5-17 – Mary A. Tanner to Ben R. Tanner, Jr., Co-Trustee, Mary A. Tanner, Co-Trustee; E ½ W ½ NE ¼ 10-13-7.

10-10-17 – Ronald J. Blevins, Blevins Farm, LLC to Bureau Service Company; PT NW ¼ 29-13-6. Limited Liability Company Quit Claim Deed.

10-13-17 – Amber Lester, Keith E. Lester to Jesus Cardenas III; PT NW ¼ 30-12-7.