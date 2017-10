Toulon – Michael Ray Richardson, 58, of Toulon, Illinois, passed away at 12:34 a.m. Thursday, October 12, 2017.

A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Toulon United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.