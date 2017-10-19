Helen L. Stewart

Wyoming – Helen Louise (Diver) Stewart, 93, of Wyoming, Illinois, passed away at 9:26 p.m. on October 11, 2017 at Unity Point Health Methodist in Peoria.

Helen was born on February 21, 1924 in rural Princeville, Illinois, to George and Elizabeth (Pickover) Diver. She married Charles Stewart on August 25, 1945. He passed away December 6, 1987.

Surviving are one daughter, Linda Baum, of Morton, Illinois; two grandsons, Thomas Stewart, of Morton and Joseph Stewart (Tiffanie Adele), of Wyoming; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, one son-in-law, three brothers and two sisters.

Helen helped her husband farm for 32 years until their retirement. She attended Stark Congregational Church. She was president of the Stark County Ladies Aid, president of the Wyoming Betterment Association, volunteered at the Red Cross Blood Drive and was an election judge. Helen was always willing to help out when needed.

She loved her family, her garden and her flowers. She was a great mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.

She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Haskell-Hott Funeral Homes in Wyoming. Her funeral will begin at 12:30 p.m. Ministers of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church will officiate. Burial will be in Chillicothe Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wyoming History and Arts, 104 S. 7th St., Wyoming, IL 61491.

Condolences may be left for Helen’s family on her tribute wall at www.haskellhott.com.