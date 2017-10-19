Roger C. West

Peoria – Roger Conrad West, 82, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

He was born Feb. 22, 1935, in Tiskilwa, Illinois, a son of Eric and Berniece (Morris) West. They preceded him in death along with one brother, Robert West.

Roger married Sally Suhren in June of 1963. He later married Fran Starr on March 25, 1988, in Bend, Oregon.

He is survived by his wife, Fran West, of Peoria; a daughter, Justina West, of Dallas, Texas; and a sister, Marilyn Olds, of Wyanet, Illinois.

Roger received a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University, a master’s degree from the University of Illinois and an MBA from the University of Dallas.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. Following his service in the Army, Roger taught and coached at Toulon High School for three years. He taught PE and driver’s training and coached football, basketball, baseball and track. His 1960-1961 basketball team won the championship of the 10-team Blackhawk Conference and did not lose a home game in the brand new gymnasium.

In 1962, he became the business manager and director of facilities for St. Marks School of Texas, in Dallas, where he also coached football. In retirement Roger always said that the two toughest football players that he coached were the actor Tommy Lee Jones at St. Marks and Richard Chilausky at Toulon High School.

From 1984 to 1988, Roger was the business manager for the Alexander Dawson School in Lafayette, Colorado. In 1998, he retired from UNICOMP (University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria).

At the time of discharge from the service, he received a reserve commission as second lieutenant. In 1997, he was inducted into the EIU Sports Hall of Fame. He was proud that he was the only Eastern Illinois football player in the Hall of Fame who had not played in the NFL.

Roger received the Civil Service Dean’s Staff Award from UNICOMP, the Fred Sweat Award, the Paul Harris Fellow and the Ed Siebert “Make a Difference” Fellow from Rotary Club of Peoria – North.

While coaching football for 37 years, he also piloted his own plane, enjoyed gardening, fishing, golfing, woodworking and nurturing his 1959 Nash Metropolitan, his prized possession for over 50 years.

A celebration of Roger’s life will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Trefzger’s Trailside Event Center in Peoria Heights. In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial contributions may be made in Roger’s memory to Rotary Club of Peoria – North Foundation, OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or the Alzheimer’s Association in Peoria.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 W. Lake Ave. in Peoria, Illinois.