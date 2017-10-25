THE STREAK CONTINUES

Rebels make the playoffs for the 22nd consecutive year



By Jason Musselman

“Death, Taxes, and the Rebels in the Playoffs!” read the Stark County Rebels’ Twitter account Saturday afternoon after discovering they were the second to last team in the postseason field.



The #16 seed 5-4 Rebels will travel to face the #1 seed, 9-0 Lena-Winslow. Lena, is northwest of Freeport, near the Wisconsin-Illinois border. The game is set for Saturday, October 28 at 2 p.m.



Last Friday night’s victory over Mid County improved the Rebels to a five win season, which gave them the chance to make the playoffs for the 22nd straight year, but there were no guarantees. Other 5-4 schools would be compared to Stark County and ranked according to opponent’s wins. With conference champion clinchers, teams with 6 or more wins, and the top 5-4 teams, only 256 teams in the eight classes are playing this week.



Saturday will be the first meeting of the two teams


