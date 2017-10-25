Stark County Board narrows in on balanced 2018 budget

By John A. Ballentine

[email protected]



At the October 18 County Board finance committee meeting, the board of supervisors have come within $1,000 of a balanced budget for fiscal 2018 according to Chairman Al Curry. “We’re getting very close to a balanced budget. I think that’s as good as it’s going to get,” Curry expressed.



In past finance meetings Sheriff Steven Sloan cut an additional $118,900 from his proposed budget and County Clerk and Recorder Linda Pyell trimmed $2,000 from her budget. That subtracted from the $124,000 to $125,000 deficit left approximately $4,000 to balance.



That $4,000 has been reduced another $1,525 at Sloan’s expense. The sheriff budgeted his salary at $62,498 but due to an accounting error in 2014 that was discovered recently, his salary will remain at $60,974 again in 2018. This corrects the error from 2014.



In 2014, the sheriff’s, county clerk and recorder’s and treasurer’s salaries were improperly recorded above what they actually should have been according to Curry. Because the error was discovered October 18, those people now will receive the same salary this coming year as they did for the current year.



Subtracting $1,525 from the $4,000 leaves a deficit of $2,475. Curry reiterated this near balanced budget to The News after the meeting. But, with the “balanced budget”, there is no contingency or fallback in the next budget, should unforeseen expenses occur during the upcoming year.



The County Circuit Clerk’s office, headed by Julie Kenney, reduced $2,500 from her budget when she reconfigured her budget based on two part-time employees salaries as 50, not 52 weeks. This brought the budget to a zero deficit. Kenney also had bad news for the board concerning the new electronic filing system mandated by State law. It is to be implemented by January 1, 2018 but Kenney reported the estimated cost to the county would be approximately $14,000.



In these budget review proceedings for fiscal year 2018, department heads have requested raises in salaries for their co-workers. This prompted Sheriff Sloan to respond after having laid off at the end of October a fulltime and a part-time dispatcher in order to help balance the budget, “I don’t think anybody should be getting raises this coming year.”



The board will next have met on Tuesday, October 24 at 6 p.m. in a special meeting to approve the new fiscal year 2017-2018 budget. Also the board will have appointed someone from Stark County to fill the vacancy on the board in District One to be served until November 30, 2018.