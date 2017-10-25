Wyoming couple found guilty of animal cruelty

By John A. Ballentine

[email protected]



A Wyoming couple, Marces A. Lewis, 27, and Cori Rachel Urban, 32, entered written pleas of guilty to their separate criminal misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty. Both appeared in Stark County Court last Friday for bench trials.



Lewis and Urban were each charged with two counts of animal cruelty related to the deaths of two dogs last September 13. The Wyoming Police Department responded at that time to a mobile home trailer located at 601 North Galena Avenue, in Wyoming concerning the welfare of the two dogs having been abandoned.



The police investigation discovered both dogs had died as a result of “inadequate water, food and supervision.” Lewis and Urban had left the residence because power had been cut off and they stayed with friends.



The couple left the two dogs in the mobile home, while the couple remained at their friend’s residence. The dogs were left in the mobile home without water, food or air-conditioning.



Both Lewis and Urban were each found guilty of two counts of animal cruelty related to the dogs’ deaths. Circuit Judge Thomas A. Keith set sentencing for Urban on December 1, 2017. Lewis has his sentencing date on December 15, 2017. Lewis previously was released on bond, while Urban has remained incarcerated in the Stark County jail.



Class A criminal misdemeanors are punishable by a maximum of one year in jail and a $2,500 fine for each count. Probation of two years is the minimum punishment.