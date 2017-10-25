Report indicates Bradford School District is financially exceptional

By John A. Ballentine

Bradford’s school district is financially at the top of a 4.0 audit score, Superintendent Chad Gripp reported. It is the highest score in the Illinois State Board of Education’s calculation.



Gripp stated, “We have a perfect score of 4.0 last year and it continues to be a perfect score once again.” Real estate taxes account for approximately 77% of the district’s revenue. The audit also showed that tuition payments to high schools is 36% of all district expenses.



Those high schools include Bureau Valley, Henry-Senchawine and Stark County. The tuition rates and students attending each of the three high schools are: Bureau Valley $9,568 – 23 students; Henry-Senchawine $12,000 = 11 students; and Stark County $10,457 – 33 students. The average was $10,675 per student for the 67 students. These payments are made equaling a total of $687,172.



Taxes from wind turbines that supplemented the district’s revenue is $109,440 from Marshall County’s 18 turbines; $176,320 from 29 Stark County turbines; and $259,196 from 289 Bureau County turbines. These taxes were generated in fiscal year 2016 and payable in fiscal year 2017.



The audit report summary for fiscal year 2017 shows a $595,835 surplus in operating funds for the school district. Revenue went down $82,058 from fiscal year 2016 and operating expenditures decreased by $449,369 in 2017. There is approximately 10.3 months of expenses on hand in the operating funds comprised of education, operating and maintenance, transportation and working cash.



The board approved an annual snow removal contract agreement for $2,500 with the Village of Bradford for the upcoming snow season. This amount remains the same for this year as the past year.



The Bradford High School Class of 1982 had their reunion on October 7 of this year and sent a letter and a $65 donation to the district for the High School Memorial Project.



The three-year average of Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) scores have been compiled locally and statewide. Gripp said, “We will now compare Bradford students with statewide averages and adjust our CORE studies accordingly. Bradford 3rd through 8th grades take the tests annually to give instructors and the administrator a guide where Bradford has or needs to improve compared with state averages.