Petition signing party in Wyoming Nov. 4

By Jim Nowlan

[email protected]



Following the success of the petition signing party held recently in Toulon, Wyoming mayor Pat Maher is hosting a similar party Saturday, Nov. 4 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theater in his city.



The mayor is being assisted by Mike Bigger and Denny Rewerts.



This gathering will further acquaint Stark residents with the candidates running for various county and other offices in the March primary and November general elections.





More important at the moment, it will help the candidates further their tasks of garnering sufficient signatures of county voters so as to qualify for the ballot.



For example, candidates for the Stark resident circuit judge must have a minimum of 500 signatures to qualify. Candidates for other local offices require fewer signatures.



Any registered voter, regardless of party affiliation, may sign a petition for any candidate for office, so long as the voter does not also sign a petition for a candidate for the same office from another party.



At the county level in Stark, it does not appear at the moment that this would be a problem, as all the candidates who have expressed interest in running for local office are from the Republican Party.



Voters may sign petitions of more than one candidate for the same office so long as the candidates are from the same party.