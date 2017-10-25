Derham lands $35,000 grant for engineering

By Jim Nowlan

[email protected]



Dr. Todd Derham and Stark County High recently received a $35,000 grant from the Astellas USA Foundation to implement Project Lead the Way (PLTW) engineering courses at the school.



I recently sat in on a class for 15 freshmen and sophomores in Introduction to Technology, a topic Derham has been teaching for many of his 30 years in education.



After a brief review by Derham of gears and ratios, students worked at computers in groups of three to solve basic questions related to gear drive, torque and speed.





The two-semester course melds science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) course content to teach engineering and problem solving to his students.



Now in his second year at Stark County High, Derham declared, “Whether these kids become engineers or not, they will leave with problem-solving skills as a result of courses like this.”



“Employers can teach a skill,” Derham continued, “but not the problem-solving mindset. That’s what we develop here.”



Dr. Derham has an easy-going teaching style, yet he is in clear control of the classroom, as he moves between brief lectures and then to coaching the students as they work in small groups.





Derham is pleased that enrollment in his courses in technology, principles of engineering and AutoCAD (computer-aided design) have doubled in just his second year at Stark 100.



The Astellas USA Foundation’s three-year Rural Spark Project grants have been awarded this year to 26 small rural high schools in Illinois. Astellas is a worldwide pharmaceutical company based in Japan, with North American headquarters in Northbrook, Illinois.

If the three-year pilot project grant goes well in Illinois, says Astellas Foundation communications consultant Kristin Tassi, grants will be made nationwide.



The grant has allowed Derham to purchase computers, table-top teaching sets and course materials.



“In the second year I will purchase more computers and more teaching sets to incorporate automation, programming, and robotics into the curriculum,” Derham said.



Jennifer Erbacher of PLTW points to success of their work thus far.



Erbacher says a university study found that students who had taken one course like the ones Derham teaches “were three times more likely to major in STEM fields, and were 6-8 times more likely to do so if they had more than one such course.”



“I want to be a mechanical or architectural engineer”



Sophomore Donovan Ford said he was in the course “to learn more about how everything works. I want to be a mechanical or architectural engineer.”



Freshman Austin Brone chimed in, “I have an interest in engineering and how to deal with everything. The class is going well, and I enjoyed learning about mechanical advantage.



“I will maybe work at CAT or in construction at a place like Hoerr Construction, where my Dad works.”



Derham “leads the way” in Stark 100 technology



A native of Knoxville, Illinois, Todd Derham has been teaching technology education for 30 years. He received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in that field at Eastern Illinois University, followed later by a doctorate in educational leadership from Capella University.

For the past 13 years, Derham has been affiliated with Project Lead the Way (PLTW), a non-profit that focuses on enhancing students’ problem-solving capacities through STEM.



“I think my work with PLTW probably increased our chances of winning this competitive grant,” Derham told me.



The Astellas USA Foundation is working closely with PLTW in efforts to increase the availability of technology and engineering learning experiences in rural Illinois.



After teaching in Florida, Georgia and for three years at Quest Academy in Peoria, Derham says he is finally “back home.” That is, Stark County and Knoxville are similar communities, and Derham and his family now live in Knoxville.



When the Derhams returned to Illinois to teach in Peoria in 2013, he purchased a home in Washington, IL, only to see it flattened shortly thereafter in the devastating tornado that tore through Washington that year.



Derham and wife Shelly have six children, from 23 to 32 years of age, and five grandchildren.