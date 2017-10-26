Farming Matters

By Anna Emm

Stark County Farm Bureau Manager



Everyone knows that June is dairy month and October is Breast Cancer awareness month, but did you know what else is in October? October is also Pork Month!



Pork Month is celebrated this time of the year because it’s traditionally when the hogs are marketed. Today it is used as a time to thank pork producers and share their stories with consumers. For more information on hogs or to see the stories from the farmers that take care of them, go to www.realpigfarming.com.



Pork is the world’s most widely eaten meat representing 42% of the meat consumed. Some 81% of the population consumes pork in- home at least once in an average two week period. The most popular pork products include ham, sausage and of course bacon. According to Google, the average American eats almost 18 pounds of bacon each year. That’s a lot of bacon!





There are many ways to celebrate Porktober. You could read the stories from real pig farmers or just eat bacon. I know how I’m celebrating.