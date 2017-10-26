Toulon man faces multiple criminal counts in 2017

By John A. Ballentine

A Toulon man who began the year with traffic cases has now been charged with a Class 2 felony burglary, which occurred October 15, 2017. Other related charges are for two Class 3 counts for felony criminal aggravated battery and one count of Class A criminal misdemeanor theft.



Jace Michael Alldredge, 21, has progressed from traffic tickets to alleged felony theft in just 10 months of 2017. Alldredge is alleged to have committed felony burglary by “entering a building located at 206 South Fourth Street, in Wyoming with the intent to commit theft.” While there he allegedly stole a red and white Yamaha three wheeler belonging to Carl Porter at Perry Porter’s residence.

Alldredge is also charged with related aggravated battery of great bodily harm to Jason Ramsay “in that he kicked Ramsay in the head.” A second battery charge concerns aggravated battery in a public place of Ramsay, on the roadway located in the 200 block of North Sixth Street, in Wyoming.



In separate incidents, Alldredge allegedly committed criminal misdemeanor theft and criminal misdemeanor damage to property of Jeffery W. Buss by removing the engine and cutting up a green go-kart taken from Buss.



Also, Alldredge has a pending case concerning a July 19 incident of criminal misdemeanor surrounding damage to property of Jeffery Heinrich, a 2004 Toyota highlander, on Grain Bin Road, Toulon.



Alldredge appeared in Stark County Circuit Court last Friday to enter his pleas to the charges. He pled not guilty of the charges. In the felony cases, Circuit Judge Thomas A. Keith set Alldredge’s bond at $100,000 and continued the proceedings to October 27.

Alldredge was taken into custody after the court procedure and is incarcerated at the Stark County jail.