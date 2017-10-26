Bradford Beta’s Family Feud Fun Nite

The Bradford Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will host a Family Feud Fun Nite on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Shallowbrook Farm. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the fun competition beginning at 6 p.m. This event replaces our Annual Fall Bazaar as one of our two main fund raising events of the year.

We are looking for teams of 5 to 8 fun loving people ages 15 and up to participate in an evening of questions and answers, basket raffles, 50/50 drawing, silent auction, prizes and fun. The cost is $10 per participant on each team. Please contact Deb Ryan (897- 8489) to register your team by November 10.

In the spirit of the season, Betas will be accepting canned and non-perishable items which will be donated to the local Food Pantry. Each person donating items will receive a complimentary basket raffle ticket. Spectators are welcome with an entry fee of $1 or canned food item. In addition all veterans will be honored that evening. A Grand Prize will be awarded to the Winning Family at the end of the evening.

Betas will be serving their famous barbecues, pasta salad, chips, and dessert. Items may be purchased throughout the evening as a meal or individually. Carry outs will be available. Bottled water, soft drinks, beer, wine, and wine coolers will also be available for purchase at the event. Participants may bring snacks, however Betas ask that no drinks be brought into this event.

Bradford Betas is a nonprofit organization that exists to serve the community. Some services that they provide include: providing school supplies, the Little Miss Bradford Pageant, Labor Day Tractor Pull, the Senior Citizen Christmas Dinner, Christmas Tree Tags, Visit with Santa, Breakfast with the Bunny and Easter Egg Hunt, Blood Mobile Drives, and other community services as the need arises.

Please put together a team and give Deb Ryan( 897- 8489) a call as soon as possible to reserve your space at this event.